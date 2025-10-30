'2 yuvraajs abusing me nonstop': Modi targets Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. Addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, he called them "princes of corruption" who have opened shops of false promises. "One is the Yuvraaj of India's most corrupt family, the other is...Yuvraaj of Bihar's most corrupt family....These two have been hurling abuses at Modi nonstop. But what else can we expect? 'Naamdaar' will obviously insult a 'Kaamdar," he said.

Political accusations Infighting between Rahul, Tejashwi more important than abuses The prime minister also said they keep cursing because they cannot tolerate that a man from a backward and poor family has reached this position. He said their infighting is more important than the abuses hurled at him. "Yesterday, both...tried to show that there is no conflict between them, but what has brought them together is their greed for power," he added.

Governance critique Congress-RJD alliance betraying social justice: PM Modi PM Modi also slammed the Congress-RJD alliance for giving honors only to those who bowed to political masters. He accused them of betraying social justice and insulting Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy. "Even in the name of social justice, the RJD-Congress alliance has done nothing but betray you. The truth is, these people take pride in insulting Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the very man whose image every Indian holds with reverence and devotion," he said.

Government initiatives BJP-NDA government working for poor, backward people: PM Modi In contrast, the NDA government provided permanent houses to the poor and registered them in the names of women, he said. "We gave tap water connections, free gas connections, and free ration...Whether it is Narendra or Nitish, women's empowerment has always been our priority," he said. He further said sons and daughters of Bihar will not need to go outside the state for work. "NDA is committed to ensuring that Bihar has ample opportunities for education, employment, healthcare, and irrigation."

Chhath Chhath controversy The PM also commented on the Chhath controversy, stating that "when your son (Modi) wants to make Chhath popular across the world, the Congress and RJD are insulting Chhathi Maiyya." "For them, this puja is a drama and nautanki?" he said. On Thursday, Gandhi had said that the PM will do anything for votes after reports claimed that an artificial ghat was created by the Delhi government at Vasudev Ghat just for Modi's ceremonial dip during Chhath.