Mallikarjun Kharge 'purification' row: FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi
What's the story
An FIR has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on a "purification" ritual at a rally venue in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, where Congress president and Dalit leader Mallikarjun Kharge had addressed a crowd. The case was registered under sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 3(1)(q) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The complaint was lodged by Amit Kumar, a member of Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas.
Allegations detailed
Gandhi's statements were 'caste-indicative': Complainant
Kumar, who is from the SC community, alleged that Gandhi gave a caste angle to routine cleaning work at Ramlila Maidan on August 11.
He claimed Gandhi's statements were "caste-indicative and insulting words against the Scheduled Caste" based on false and incomplete facts.
Nainital SSP T C Manjunath confirmed the FIR was registered after Kumar submitted evidence supporting his allegations.
Ritual details
Yajna performed to counter Congress's 'poisonous snake' jibe
The controversy erupted after a "purification yajna" was performed at Ramlila Ground on August 11, days after Congress President Kharge addressed a public meeting there.
Two days later, the right-wing group Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas Sangathan conducted the ritual to counter slogans raised by Congress members during the rally and Kharge's previous statement comparing BJP and RSS to a "poisonous snake."
Political response
Congress protests against purification row
Kharge had raised the issue in Rajya Sabha, demanding action under laws prohibiting untouchability against those who "purified" the stage in Haldwani.
The Congress has since held several protests across Uttarakhand over the incident.
On Saturday, Gandhi demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi order an FIR against those involved in the shuddikaran.
"This shows the BJP and RSS' mindset. They don't want a Dalit to become prosperous and live respectfully....According to the Constitution this is a crime," he said.