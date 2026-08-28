FIR against Derek O'Brien, Abhishek Banerjee after scuffle over billboard
What's the story
The Kolkata Police have registered three First Information Reports (FIRs) against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien, and Humayun Kabir. The FIRs were filed after a clash at the TMC's Camac Street office over an "unauthorized" billboard. Thirteen people have been arrested in connection with the incident, although their identities remain undisclosed.
Legal action
FIRs based on complaints
The FIRs were filed on complaints alleging obstruction of Kolkata Police personnel and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials.
One FIR was registered on a complaint by a KMC advertisement department official, while another was based on a civic body requisition.
The third FIR was lodged by a police sergeant who alleged that unidentified persons obstructed police personnel and snatched his government-issued walkie-talkie.
Incident details
Confrontation details
The confrontation occurred when private guards at Banerjee's office, along with supporters and some TMC leaders, scuffled with police and KMC officials.
The officials were trying to remove an "unauthorized" billboard from the Camac Street building.
The billboard had TMC signage and was mounted on an iron structure on the top floor facing the road.
Kolkata Police claimed KMC had submitted a written request seeking police help to carry out the removal of the unauthorized hoarding.
Twitter Post
O'Brien refutes charges
Mission Absurd. Policemen on tax payers money. All sent in to remove one signboard of a political party. https://t.co/YVjM1Syido— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 28, 2026
Operation outcome
Billboard removed after police re-entered building
Initially, KMC officials and local police left after Banerjee's supporters questioned their order's validity but returned with a fresh order and more police personnel for removal.
According to police, TMC leaders and supporters formed an unlawful assembly and hindered police and KMC officials from carrying out their duties.
The billboard was eventually removed by KMC personnel after police entered the building.
Dispute
Banerjee refutes allegations
Banerjee refuted the allegations, stating that the order to remove the billboard did not have a memo number or a photograph of the billboard, even though the order mentioned it as an accompanying document.
"The police acted beyond its jurisdiction. They forcefully entered my office although the billboard is placed on the roof....Derek O'Brien and several members of my office staff, including women, were injured. We will move the Calcutta High Court tomorrow," Banerjee said on Facebook Live.