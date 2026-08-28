FIR against Derek O'Brien, Abhishek Banerjee after scuffle over billboard

The confrontation occurred when private guards at Banerjee's office, along with supporters and some TMC leaders, scuffled with police and KMC officials.

The officials were trying to remove an "unauthorized" billboard from the Camac Street building.

The billboard had TMC signage and was mounted on an iron structure on the top floor facing the road.

Kolkata Police claimed KMC had submitted a written request seeking police help to carry out the removal of the unauthorized hoarding.