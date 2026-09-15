Andhra Pradesh ex-Deputy CM Alla Nani dies of heart attack
By Snehil Singh
Sep 15, 2026 05:01 pm
What's the story
Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, popularly known as Alla Nani, died of a heart attack in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. He was 57. Nani had a long political career, having served as the deputy chief minister and health minister under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government in Andhra Pradesh. A few months ago, he had joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
Political career
Nani's political journey and party transitions
Nani began his political journey as a Congress MLA from Eluru before moving to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).
He was a key figure in Reddy's administration, overseeing Health and Medical Education portfolios.
His death comes months after he had switched allegiance to TDP, ending a political career that spanned multiple parties.