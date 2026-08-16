Former Bengal deputy speaker found dead at TMC office

Banerjee was a prominent figure in West Bengal politics, serving as deputy speaker when Mamata Banerjee was the chief minister.

He was elected as an MLA from Rampurhat five times.

However, he lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Dhruba Saha in the recently held state elections.

Banerjee was also a minister in charge of education and agriculture since Mamata Banerjee first came to power.

His sudden death has shocked many, with a large crowd gathering outside the party office.