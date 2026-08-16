Former Bengal deputy speaker found dead at TMC office
What's the story
Asish Banerjee, the former deputy speaker of the West Bengal assembly, was found dead this morning. His body was discovered hanging at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Rampurhat city, Birbhum district. The office is located adjacent to his residence. Police have confirmed that the body has been sent for postmortem examination.
Political career
Banerjee was elected Rampurhat MLA 5 times
Banerjee was a prominent figure in West Bengal politics, serving as deputy speaker when Mamata Banerjee was the chief minister.
He was elected as an MLA from Rampurhat five times.
However, he lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Dhruba Saha in the recently held state elections.
Banerjee was also a minister in charge of education and agriculture since Mamata Banerjee first came to power.
His sudden death has shocked many, with a large crowd gathering outside the party office.
Later developments
Banerjee stepped down from chairman's post of Birbhum district committee
Asish Banerjee stepped down as chairman of the Trinamool's Birbhum district core committee in June but announced he would remain a general member of the party.
In the latest election, the BJP won six out of 11 constituencies in Birbhum.
However, in 2021, the TMC won 10 seats against the BJP's one for the district.