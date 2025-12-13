Ashwani Kumar's was speaking at the launch of his book in Delhi

Former Union Minister urges Congress to reclaim opposition's credibility

Former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar has said the Indian National Congress (INC) must "look inward for weaknesses rather than finding fault" with its opponents. Speaking at the launch of his book, Guardians of the Republic, Kumar said an effective political opposition in India cannot exist without the Congress. He dedicated his book to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and the event was attended by several dignitaries, including former Vice-President Hamid Ansari and former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan.