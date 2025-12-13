Former Union Minister urges Congress to reclaim opposition's credibility
What's the story
Former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar has said the Indian National Congress (INC) must "look inward for weaknesses rather than finding fault" with its opponents. Speaking at the launch of his book, Guardians of the Republic, Kumar said an effective political opposition in India cannot exist without the Congress. He dedicated his book to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and the event was attended by several dignitaries, including former Vice-President Hamid Ansari and former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan.
Party critique
Kumar praises Gandhi, criticizes Congress's messaging
Kumar praised Rahul Gandhi for his idealism and commitment to the poor but criticized the Congress's messaging. He said, "Rahul Gandhi's heart is in the right place... But, somewhere, the messaging of the Congress Party has gone wrong." He also spoke about the opposition's "vote chori" campaign, arguing for consistency in their approach to election results.
Moral consistency
Kumar emphasizes moral high ground in politics
Kumar stressed that parties should take the moral high ground by walking their talk. He said, "A party that chooses to accept a favorable verdict and form the government...loses its moral validity when it questions elections it loses." The former minister also spoke about electronic voting machines (EVMs), advising against questioning them selectively based on election outcomes.
Book launch
'Guardians of the Republic' reflects Kumar's multidimensional personality
Former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran described Guardians of the Republic as a reflection of Kumar's "multidimensional personality." He praised its essays across various domains and highlighted the importance of democracy in India. Justice Lokur also spoke at the event, emphasizing Kumar's theme of dignitarian politics and warning against media trials that invade privacy and reputation.