NRI files complaint against Siddaramaiah's aide's son alleging ₹17.5cr fraud
What's the story
A ₹17.5 crore cheating case has come to light in Karnataka, with the son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's officer on special duty (OSD) being named as an accused. The case was registered at Banashankari police station against Rajat Venkatesh, son of OSD Venkatesh, and his alleged associates Sneha Rakesh and Robin Francis, India Today reported. The complaint was filed by Tejaswi Mariyappa, a non-resident Indian (NRI).
Fraud details
Accused allegedly issued ₹17.5 crore cheque for property deal
The complaint alleged that the accused approached Mariyappa with a proposal to buy a building and sought access to its property documents. To secure this deal, they allegedly issued a ₹17.5 crore cheque, which later bounced due to a forged signature on the document. The complainant alleged that trust was built through proximity to influential political figures, using photographs and claims of high-level connections to lend credibility.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway, no arrests made yet
Police officials confirmed that an FIR has been registered and investigations are underway. However, no arrests have been made so far in the case. They stated that the role of each accused will be examined as part of the probe, with further action to be taken based on evidence collected during the investigation.