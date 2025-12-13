NRI files complaint against Siddaramaiah's aide's son alleging ₹17.5cr fraud

The complaint alleged that the accused approached Mariyappa with a proposal to buy a building and sought access to its property documents. To secure this deal, they allegedly issued a ₹17.5 crore cheque, which later bounced due to a forged signature on the document. The complainant alleged that trust was built through proximity to influential political figures, using photographs and claims of high-level connections to lend credibility.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway, no arrests made yet

Police officials confirmed that an FIR has been registered and investigations are underway. However, no arrests have been made so far in the case. They stated that the role of each accused will be examined as part of the probe, with further action to be taken based on evidence collected during the investigation.