Congress's Gaurav Gogoi loses Jorhat seat by 23,000 votes 

Political implications

Major setback for Congress

The loss is a major setback for the Congress party, which had hoped to strengthen its leadership in Assam with Gogoi's election. The seat was critical for not just consolidating his leadership within the Congress party but also offering a viable alternative to the BJP, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma since 2021. The Congress had also banked on the Ahom community by fielding a candidate from their ranks and forming alliances with local leaders.