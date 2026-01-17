'Gen Z believes in BJP's development': Modi at Bengal rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed that India's youth, especially Generation Z, have faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party 's (BJP) development agenda. He was addressing a rally in Malda, West Bengal , ahead of the state's assembly elections due in March-April of the same year. The PM highlighted recent electoral victories of the BJP, including a historic win in Maharashtra's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls and the Thiruvananthapuram civic elections in Kerala.

Rally significance Modi's rally in Bengal aims to strengthen BJP's position The PM's rally in West Bengal is significant as the BJP hopes to strengthen its position in the state. In the 2021 assembly polls, the BJP was the second-largest party. During his speech, PM Modi also launched a new political slogan for West Bengal: "Paltano darkar, chayee BJP sarkar." This translates to "Change is needed, we need a BJP government," signaling his party's intent for a government change in the state.

Infrastructure announcement Modi announces infrastructure projects, criticizes TMC government Apart from political campaigning, PM Modi also flagged off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati. He inaugurated rail and road infrastructure projects worth ₹3,250 crore in West Bengal. The PM also took a dig at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, saying it was time for good governance under the BJP in Bengal.

Infiltration challenge Modi addresses infiltration issue, cites global examples The PM also spoke about the issue of infiltration in West Bengal, comparing it to developed countries that are taking steps to remove illegal migrants. He stressed the need for similar action in West Bengal. The BJP's recent victory in Maharashtra's BMC polls was a major achievement for the party and its ally Shiv Sena (Shiv Sena-BJP alliance).

