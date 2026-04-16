'Give Muslim women all tickets': Shah, Akhilesh clash over quota 

A heated debate erupted in the Lok Sabha on Thursday between Home Minister Amit Shah and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav , with the former telling the latter at one point to give all his party's seats to Muslim women. The discussion was centered around the Constitution Bill, Union Territories Laws, and the Delimitation Bill. During the debate, Yadav slammed the central government for its "urgency" to introduce the Women's Reservation Bill without a fresh Census.

Reservation debate Census must be done 1st, says Yadav He alleged that the government is avoiding a caste-based enumeration. Yadav asked, "Why is the Centre rushing for women's reservation? We are in favor but why do you not want a Census to be done? Start with the Census first." He stressed that while SP supports women's reservation, it opposes implementation through delimitation. Responding to Yadav's concerns, Shah said that the Census process has already started and plans for a caste-based enumeration are underway.

Census clarification Shah hits back at opposition Shah said, "The Census process has already started across the country, and after that, we will also conduct a caste-based census." The home minister also called reservation based on religion unconstitutional, specifically for Muslims. "Based on religion, reservation of any kind for Muslims is unconstitutional," Shah said. This led Yadav to ask if Muslim women would be excluded from the 50% reservation cap.

Advertisement

Sub-quota demand Yadav demands separate quota for Muslim women Yadav demanded a separate quota for Muslim women under the proposed women's reservation framework. He argued that representation should reflect social diversity and said SP wouldn't support the proposal without ensuring representation for OBC, backward class women, and Muslim women. In response to this demand, Shah said, "We are not stopping the Samajwadi Party from giving all their tickets to Muslim women."

Advertisement