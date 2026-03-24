Government calls all-party meeting on West Asia crisis on Wednesday 

The Indian government has called for an all-party meeting on March 25 to discuss the ongoing crisis in West Asia. The meeting will be held at 5:00pm, ANI reported. Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a review meeting with top military officials and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Samir Kamat in the wake of recent global and regional security events and also to review India's defense preparedness.

Trade impact Impact of West Asia conflict on India The ongoing conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. The situation escalated after the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel joint military strikes on February 28. In retaliation, Iran has targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, further disrupting waterways and impacting international energy markets.

Parliamentary address PM Modi calls West Asia conflict 'worrisome' Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Monday on the West Asia conflict, calling it "worrisome." He said the conflict poses unprecedented challenges not only economically and related to national security but also humanitarian. "We have to be prepared just like the times of Covid," he said, adding that the effects of the war will be felt for a long time.

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