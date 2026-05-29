Karnataka Governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation; council of ministers dissolved

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah . The governor also dissolved the council of ministers headed by him with immediate effect. However, Siddaramaiah will continue to function as CM until alternative arrangements are made. This comes a day after he resigned on directions from the Congress high command amid a leadership transition in the state.

Leadership shift Siddaramaiah resigns on Congress high command's directions Siddaramaiah's resignation was submitted on May 28, following directions from the Congress leadership. He, however, said he will remain in state politics and not pursue national politics at this stage. "They have asked me to go to Rajya Sabha. I have politely told them no, saying I want to remain in state politics and I am not interested in national politics," he said after resigning.

Successor speculation Siddaramaiah names DK Shivakumar as his successor Siddaramaiah has named Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar as his successor. The decision on the next CM will be taken by the Congress leadership and the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Siddaramaiah said in his farewell speech. "Whoever the high command and CLP choose will be the CM of the state," he added.

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Government formation Congress leadership in Delhi to finalize new government The Congress leadership is holding talks in Delhi to finalize the new government. On Friday morning, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar meet with Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss cabinet composition and organizational appointments. "Siddharamaiah met Rahul Gandhi today. It was a very pleasant meeting and they discussed multiple political issues," Randeep Surjewala said after leaving the meeting, without revealing further. But Cabinet reshuffle, Rajya Sabha nominations, and MLC candidates were likely on the agenda.

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