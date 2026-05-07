Governor dissolves Bengal Assembly even as Mamata refuses to resign 

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi has dissolved the state assembly, ending Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee 's tenure as chief minister. The term of the assembly was due to expire after midnight on Thursday. The order was issued under Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution of India. "In exercise of the power conferred on me by sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 174 of the constitution...I hereby dissolve the Legislative Assembly...with effect from 07th of May, 2026," the order read.

TMC Banerjee had refused to resign The TMC government, led by Banerjee, had returned to power in 2021. But it was ousted from power with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the recent state elections, where it won 207 seats against the TMC's 80 seats. Banerjee had refused to resign, claiming her party was defeated by a conspiracy. "No question of me resigning, we were defeated not by public mandate but by conspiracy," she said at a press conference earlier this week.

Political standoff Banerjee may take Bengal fight to Supreme Court The TMC leader also stood firm in a closed-door meeting on not resigning and said, "Let them impose President's Rule if they want. Let them dismiss me if they want." At the same meeting, Banerjee declared her intent to challenge the poll mandate in the Supreme Court, sources close to the development told India Today. Mamata also told TMC leaders to play Rabindra sangeet (Tagore songs) on May 9, when the swearing-in ceremony will take place at Kolkata Brigade Parade.

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