Kerala: Political row erupts over vegetarian-only Lok Bhavan kitchen
What's the story
Kerala Governor Om Prakash Mathur's decision to make the Lok Bhavan kitchen vegetarian-only has sparked a political row. The order came on his first day in office, news agency PTI reported. Congress leader KC Venugopal accused Mathur of imposing the Sangh Parivar's agenda through this decision. He argued that it was an infringement on individual freedom and went beyond personal food preferences.
Cultural defense
'Keralites should have freedom to eat'
Venugopal stressed that Kerala has a diverse food culture and is rich in fish resources as a coastal state.
He said people should have the freedom to choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.
"Any attempt to restrict the food habits Keralites are accustomed to or dictate what they should eat from now on cannot be accepted," he said, according to PTI.
Freedom infringement
Venugopal calls it continuation of Sangh Parivar's unconstitutional interests
Venugopal alleged that Mathur was using his position to "curtail" individual freedom instead of protecting people's rights.
He called it a continuation of the Sangh Parivar's unconstitutional interests and a step toward implementing their saffron agenda in Kerala.
While acknowledging Mathur's right to be a strict vegetarian, Venugopal said he shouldn't impose his personal preferences on Lok Bhavan kitchen employees who are Keralites.
Political support
Other leaders also back Venugopal's stance
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala also supported Venugopal's stance, saying it was wrong to dictate what others should eat, as food choices are a matter of personal freedom.
He said, "Let us eat what we want to eat."
Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary MV Govindan also echoed these concerns at a press conference, saying India is a country where people have the democratic right to choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.
Official clarification
Controversy comes amid reports of food preferences
Sources in the governor's office clarified to PTI that Mathur is a strict vegetarian and had ordered non-vegetarian food not to be prepared in his kitchen.
They said the kitchen's food was served only to him and some of his personal staff.
Other employees either brought food from home or ate outside without any restrictions on their choices, they added.