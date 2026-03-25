Gujarat becomes 2nd state to pass Uniform Civil Code bill

The Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill after a nearly eight-hour-long debate. The bill was passed despite opposition protests and a walkout by the Congress party members. It makes Gujarat the second state in India, after Uttarakhand, to pass such legislation. The UCC aims to regulate personal civil matters like marriage, divorce, succession and adoption for residents of Gujarat, excluding members of all the tribal communities falling within the constitutional provisions.

Opposition's stance Congress MLAs raise objections, call bill 'political gimmick' The lone Muslim MLA from the Congress, Imran Khedawala, opposed the bill. He argued it would alienate Muslims from Shariat Law and lead them to become "atheists." Senior Congress legislator Amit Chavda accused the state government of rushing the bill with political motives ahead of upcoming elections. Chavda also questioned how a common civil code could be called so if certain communities are excluded from its purview.

CM's defense CM defends bill, says it ensures women's rights Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel defended the bill, calling it a step toward equality and justice for all citizens. He emphasized its focus on women's rights and security. "This demonstrates how deeply concerned this government is regarding the protection of women's rights and entitlements," he said. The CM also clarified that if a community's tradition allows cousin marriages, they will be legal under the new code.

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Bill details Provisions for penal action in case of violations CM Patel said mandatory registration of marriages, registration of live-in relationships, uniform rules for divorce, and equal inheritance rights are the key provisions of this bill. "If mandatory marriage registration is not done within 60 days, there is a fine of up to ₹10,000. If marriages are conducted through force...or fraud, there is a punishment of up to 7 years of jail, and in cases of bigamy/polygamy, there is a punishment of up to 7 years of jail," he said.

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