Harivansh Singh elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha deputy chairman 

Per HT, five notices of motions were submitted to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat for Singh's re-election. The notices were filed by Leader of the House Jagat Prakash Nadda, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , Janata Dal (United) working president Sanjay Jha and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary. No opposition notices were received before the deadline on April 16.

Career overview

Singh's tenure and re-election

Singh, a member of Nitish Kumar's JD(U), was first elected as Deputy Chairman in 2018 as an NDA candidate. He was re-elected for a second term in 2020. His current term ended on April 9, paving the way for his re-election. The opposition had boycotted the election, reportedly in protest against the Modi government for not appointing a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha for seven years.