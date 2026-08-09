Stop paying toll on NICE road: Kumaraswamy to Bengaluru residents
What's the story
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has asked Bengaluru residents to stop paying toll on the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Road. He accused the state government of "robbing people through toll" and gave a deadline of one week to 10 days to stop toll collection. The Janata Dal (Secular) leader reiterated his party's opposition to the project, citing alleged illegalities and deception since its inception.
Legal backing
HC's observations on BMIC project
Kumaraswamy also cited recent observations by the Karnataka High Court on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project.
He urged the state government to take over the NICE project and stop toll collection immediately.
"The High Court has observed that the BMIC project appears to be one of the biggest scams in the state," he said, referring to a judgment delivered on July 29.
Political action
JD(S) to oppose AI township project
Kumaraswamy has urged members of both the JD(S) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to raise the issue in the Karnataka Assembly.
He also announced his party's opposition to the AI-powered Bidadi Township project.
"If the government does not take any action, we will launch our fight to stop this toll collection," he said.
Official response
What did BJP do when toll rates increased: Kharge
Reacting to Kumaraswamy's comments, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge questioned why BJP leaders didn't protest when toll rates were hiked across the country.
He compared it to protests against Metro fare hikes by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
"If the BMRCL increases the Metro fare by even one rupee, the entire BJP comes and stages a protest," he said.