'Heard Trump's audio clips on Modi...': Kharge's swipe at PM

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after United States President Donald Trump 's comments about India's Russian oil imports. Trump had claimed that "Modi wanted to make me happy" after the US raised tariffs on India as "penalty" for buying Russian oil. "I heard an audio today wherein Trump said (on Russian oil) that he knows that Modi respects him and listens to him," Kharge said.

Question 'Harmful for the nation' "What does this mean? It means that Modi is under his control," he said, adding a pop-culture reference...After the Ambassador spoke to him, Trump said 'Mogambo Khush Hua'." "I do not understand why Modi is bending before him (Trump)," Kharge said. On Sunday, Trump hinted at new tariffs on India, saying, "PM Modi's a very good man. He knew I was not happy. It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them...quickly."

Diplomatic concerns Kharge expressed concern over recent developments in Venezuela The Congress President also expressed concern over recent developments in Venezuela and warned against expansionist tendencies. "The situation forming in Venezuela is not good for the world. The US President is attempting to scare the people of the world. Whoever attempts expansionism does not continue for long. People like Hitler and Mussolini are gone. It is not right that several people who harbor ill thoughts and try to disrupt global peace," he said.