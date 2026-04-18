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Himachal government defers salaries of MLAs, ministers amid financial crisis
The decision was made due to financial challenges

Himachal government defers salaries of MLAs, ministers amid financial crisis

By Snehil Singh
Apr 18, 2026
06:40 pm
What's the story

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a six-month salary deferment for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, cabinet ministers, and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). The decision was made in light of "extraordinary financial challenges" faced by the state. The official notification outlines a tiered structure for the deferment: 50% of the CM's salary will be deferred, while the deputy CM, cabinet ministers, and Speaker/Deputy Speaker will see a 30% deferment.

Financial strategy

Centre stops revenue deficit grants to Himachal Pradesh

The salary deferment is part of a larger effort to manage the state's finances after the Centre stopped providing Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG). The 16th Finance Commission recommended this change, asking states to reduce dependence on central aid and control high "committed expenditures." For Himachal Pradesh, this means an annual loss of over ₹8,000 crore.

Deferred release

Withheld amounts to be released later

The state government clarified that the salary deferment is temporary and not a permanent reduction. The withheld amounts will be released later when the state's financial situation improves. To ensure administrative transparency, both the payable and deferred components of salaries will be clearly shown in the e-salary system and on individual salary slips.

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Tax implications

Statutory obligations and other exemptions

The notification also stated that statutory obligations such as income tax and other deductions will be calculated on the full salary amount. However, it provided relief for officials repaying house-building or motor car advances. These officials can submit an undertaking for their deferment to be calculated after monthly loan installments are deducted.

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