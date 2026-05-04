'Hindu consolidation,' says Suvendu as BJP heads for Bengal victory 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 196 of the 294 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Suvendu Adhikari , the Leader of Opposition in the state, attributed this lead to Hindu consolidation and support from Adivasi communities. "Some votes have gone to the pro-Muslim party. The BJP has also received some in small amounts. I was not expecting such a good performance in the Muslim booth in Nandigram...," Adhikari said.

Election confidence Adhikari expresses confidence in BJP forming government Adhikari also noted a division of Muslim votes in areas like Malda and Murshidabad. Adhikari said, "There has been a Muslim bifurcation. This bifurcation is particularly evident in Malda, Murshidabad, and North Dinajpur. In South Bengal and Cooch Behar, Muslims are still initially leaning more towards the TMC, but the kind of 90-95% consolidation seen in 2021 and 2024 is no longer there. There are visible cracks in that support base."

Modi's influence Adhikari credits PM Modi for BJP's campaign Adhikari credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's campaign and hard work. He said, "The guarantee given by Prime Minister Modi to build Bengal under his leadership has been in his favor." When asked about women's voting patterns, he said Hindu women voted for the BJP but refused to comment on his own prospects as a chief ministerial candidate.

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