Shiv Sena leader, 16 others booked for attacking hospital staff
What's the story
A case has been registered against 17 people, including Shiv Sena's Palghar district chief Kundan Sankhe, in connection with an incident at a private hospital. The complaint was filed by the hospital administration of Relief Hospital. The group is accused of entering the hospital and questioning doctors about their decision to perform a CT scan on an injured member of a Govinda troupe.
Hospital dispute
Details of incident
The Govinda troupe members were injured while performing at a Dahi Handi event on Saturday.
One member suffered head and spine injuries, prompting doctors to recommend a CT scan and further treatment.
The hospital estimated the cost of treatment at ₹20,000, of which ₹10,000 was deposited by the organizers.
However, the organizers questioned the need for the CT scan and demanded discharge for the patient.
Allegations
Group allegedly threatened to damage hospital
The hospital alleged that the group verbally abused doctors and staff, slapped a staff member, and threatened to damage the facility.
Some members allegedly entered the ICU and asked patients to leave, raising safety concerns for patients.
CCTV footage of the incident has been handed over to police for investigation.
Legal action
Case registered under BNS and other provisions
The police have registered a case against the accused under various provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing hurt, insult and criminal intimidation, unlawful entry and unlawful assembly.
Provisions of the Maharashtra Medicare Service-Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010 have also been invoked.
The incident has raised concerns over the safety of doctors after recent assaults on medical professionals.
Denial
Congress leader condemns attack
Sankhe has denied the allegations, saying the dispute was over patients with minor injuries not being discharged.
He said functionaries had gone to discuss treatment and discharge issues.
The incident has sparked outrage in Palghar's medical community and drew criticism from Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil, who called it "hooliganism by Mahayuti politicians."