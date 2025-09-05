'Itna daring hua hai kya': Ajit Pawar scolds IPS officer 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was recently seen in a viral video having a heated argument with Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anjana Krishna. The incident took place in Solapur district's Kurdu village on August 31 when Krishna had gone to the area to act on complaints of illegal excavation of murrum soil. In the viral video, NCP worker Baba Jagtap hands over his phone to Krishna, connecting her to Pawar, who then tells Krishna to stop the action.

Dispute escalates 'Stop your action against illegal excavation' "Suno, mai deputy chief minister bol raha hu aur aapko aadesh deta hu ki vo rokwao (Listen, I am the deputy chief minister and giving you the order to stop it)," he tells the woman officer. However, Krishna didn't recognize his voice and asked him to call her mobile phone. Angered by this, Pawar threatened her with action. "Mai tere upar action lunga (I will take action against you)," he said.

Threats issued 'I'll take action against you' He then asked her to give her number or connect via WhatsApp for a video call. "Tujhe mujhe dekhna hai na. Tera number de do ya WhatsApp call karo. Mera chehra toh aapko samajh me aaega na (You want to see me, right? Give me your number or call me on WhatsApp. You will recognize my face, right?" he said in the video. "Itna aapko daring hua hai kya (how dare you)," he adds.