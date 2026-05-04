How is RG Kar victim's mother performing in Bengal's Panihati 

Ratna Debnath, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and the mother of the rape and murder victim from Kolkata 's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, is leading in the Panihati Assembly constituency of West Bengal . According to data from the Election Commission, Debnath was leading by over 2,700 votes. Tirthankar Ghosh of the TMC is behind Debnath with 4,129 votes.

Campaign focus Debnath took on TMC over women's safety Debnath's candidacy was a direct attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, especially over women's safety. Her daughter was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar in August 2024, which had sparked widespread protests. These protests eventually died down amid allegations of pressure tactics, including transfers and punitive actions against participants. Some of these actions were challenged before the Calcutta High Court.

Campaign strategy Debnath campaigned with PM Modi Debnath had publicly blamed Banerjee for her daughter's death, saying, "My main enemy is Mamata Banerjee because she's the health minister, and my daughter worked for the health department." She had vowed to not comb her hair until justice was served. Debnath campaigned with and even shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the RG Kar incident.

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