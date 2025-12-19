How productive were Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha this Winter Session 

The Sixth session of the 18th Lok Sabha , which started on December 1, ended on Friday. Speaker Om Birla lauded the House's productivity at a remarkable 111%. The session had 15 sittings and lasted for a total of 92 hours and 25 minutes. Notably, an extensive discussion on the national song "Vande Mataram" took up 11 hours and 32 minutes of this time. During this session, 10 government bills were also introduced and all were passed.

Legislative progress Ten government bills introduced, 8 passed These bills include the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB- G RAM G Bill, 2025; The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025; The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2025; The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025; Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill ,2025 and Sustainable Harnessing And Advancement Of Nuclear Energy For Transforming India Bill ,2025.

Parliamentary proceedings Key discussions and questions raised in Lok Sabha Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a discussion on "Vande Mataram," which was attended by 65 Lok Sabha members. The topic of "Electoral Reforms" was also discussed for nearly 13 hours with inputs from 63 members. Furthermore, during this session, 300 starred questions were admitted and 72 were answered orally. A total of 3,449 unstarred questions were admitted during the session.