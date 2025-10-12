'How she came out at night?' Mamata on Durgapur gang-rape

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has described the gang-rape of a medical student in Durgapur as a "shocking" incident. The incident took place on Friday night when the victim, a second-year MBBS student from Odisha's Jaleswar, was attacked after leaving the campus for dinner. "The girl was studying in a private medical college. How she came out at night at 12:30? So far I know, it (the incident) happened in a forest area," Banerjee said.

Legal proceedings No one will be spared: Banerjee Three people have been arrested based on the medical student's statement. The police are searching for other suspects involved in the case. She assured that those guilty would be punished severely. "No one will be spared," she vowed, reiterating her government's zero-tolerance policy toward such incidents. "Such incidents in other states are also condemnable. In Manipur, you have seen so many. Bihar, you have seen so many. Odisha, you have seen so many. Their governments should also take stringent action."

Safety concerns Victim's father seeks help from Bengal govt The victim's father has expressed fears for his daughter's safety in West Bengal. He requested Banerjee to allow her to be taken to Odisha, where they believe she would be safer. "She is unable to walk and is on bedrest," he said, adding that state officials are helping them, but he still fears for his daughter's safety.