LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / 'How she came out at night?' Mamata on Durgapur gang-rape
Summarize
'How she came out at night?' Mamata on Durgapur gang-rape
Banerjee asked what action was being taken by the Odisha government for the Puri beach gang-rape case

'How she came out at night?' Mamata on Durgapur gang-rape

By Snehil Singh
Oct 12, 2025
04:17 pm
What's the story

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has described the gang-rape of a medical student in Durgapur as a "shocking" incident. The incident took place on Friday night when the victim, a second-year MBBS student from Odisha's Jaleswar, was attacked after leaving the campus for dinner. "The girl was studying in a private medical college. How she came out at night at 12:30? So far I know, it (the incident) happened in a forest area," Banerjee said.

Legal proceedings

No one will be spared: Banerjee

Three people have been arrested based on the medical student's statement. The police are searching for other suspects involved in the case. She assured that those guilty would be punished severely. "No one will be spared," she vowed, reiterating her government's zero-tolerance policy toward such incidents. "Such incidents in other states are also condemnable. In Manipur, you have seen so many. Bihar, you have seen so many. Odisha, you have seen so many. Their governments should also take stringent action."

Twitter Post

Twitter Post

Safety concerns

Victim's father seeks help from Bengal govt

The victim's father has expressed fears for his daughter's safety in West Bengal. He requested Banerjee to allow her to be taken to Odisha, where they believe she would be safer. "She is unable to walk and is on bedrest," he said, adding that state officials are helping them, but he still fears for his daughter's safety.

Past case

Incident reminiscent of RG Kar Medical College case

The Durgapur incident has drawn parallels with the RG Kar Medical College case from August last year, where a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered. Banerjee questioned why her government is singled out every time a rape incident occurs. Referring to an incident nearly a month ago, when a student was gang-raped at Odisha's Puri beach, she asked, "What action is being taken by the Odisha government?"