How UPI payment led to arrest of Suvendu aide's killers

Three men have been arrested for the murder of Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari . The accused, identified as Vishal Srivastava, Raj Singh, and Mayank Mishra, were nabbed in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh . The breakthrough came after police tracked a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction made by the assailants at a toll booth near Kolkata.

Crime details Rath was shot in planned ambush Rath was shot dead in a planned ambush on May 6, near Doltala, Madhyamgram. The incident took place less than 200 meters from his home when his SUV was intercepted by a silver vehicle with a fake number plate. Motorcycle-borne assailants fired multiple rounds at point-blank range through the front passenger window where Rath was seated.

Investigation breakthrough UPI transaction at toll plaza helped nab culprits The police believe Glock semi-automatic pistols were used in the attack, with around 8 to 10 rounds fired. Rath was hit by three bullets and was declared dead at the hospital. His driver was critically injured while a third occupant escaped unhurt. The assailants made a UPI payment at a toll plaza, which helped investigators trace their identity through the mobile number linked to the transaction.

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Ongoing probe Suspects have criminal backgrounds, professional killers The arrested suspects are professional killers with criminal backgrounds. Vishal has over 15 cases against him, including murder and robbery. The suspects have been brought to Kolkata for further interrogation as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its probe into the wider conspiracy behind Rath's murder. Authorities are also investigating potential motives related to sensitive files Rath handled involving cattle smuggling and coal mafia networks.

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