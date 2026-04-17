Income tax raids at TMC MLA Debasish Kumar's premises

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier summoned Kumar several times in connection with a land fraud case. He was questioned at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on April 1, 3, and 9. The ED was probing if Kumar had any financial dealings with businessman Amit Gangopadhyay, whose property was also searched by the central agency.

Election dynamics

TMC workers protest against I-T raids

The Rashbehari constituency will go to polls on April 29 in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The results will be declared on May 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded columnist Swapan Dasgupta against Kumar in this constituency. The I-T raids have sparked tension outside Kumar's residence, with TMC workers protesting against the BJP-led central government.