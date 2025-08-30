CM Reddy's Ganesh idol removed from pandal after public outrage
What's the story
A Ganesh idol resembling Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was taken down from a pandal in Bhoiguda, Habeebnagar, on August 28. The idol was installed by Fisheries Federation Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar, but was replaced after objections were raised against the depiction. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Chandramohan confirmed the replacement during an inspection of the pandal near Kumar's residence.
Public response
Replacement necessitated by public outrage
The police said the replacement was necessitated by public outrage over the depiction of CM Reddy as Lord Ganesh. The inspection was part of routine checks conducted by law enforcement across Hyderabad during the festival season. Officers confirmed that they received complaints about the idol's representation, which led to its removal from the pandal.