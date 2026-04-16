Implement women's quota on current 543 seats: Gaurav Gogoi 

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has argued that women's reservation should be implemented on the current Lok Sabha strength of 543 and not be tied to delimitation. He alleged that the government appears to be using the three bills to push delimitation "through the backdoor." "We are urging that women's reservation should not be linked with delimitation. If you do that, we will definitely support it," he said.

Gogoi 'Sonia Gandhi had said the Congress supports the proposal' Gogoi also questioned the Centre's decision to link delimitation with the Women's Reservation Bill, expressing concerns about the government's intentions. He claimed the government had previously stated that delimitation and the census would take place in 2024, but is now attaching them to the quota rollout. "Sonia Gandhi had said...it should not be linked with delimitation and that it should be implemented in the 2024 elections. At that time,...Home Minister said that delimitation would be necessary for it," he said.

HM 'Opposition will not allow Parliament to be hijacked' He quoted Amit Shah's earlier speech, saying, "As soon as the Lok Sabha elections are over (2024), the census will be conducted, delimitation will take place, and women's reservation will be implemented." Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the "opposition will not allow Parliament to be hijacked by flawed delimitation bills disguised as Women's Reservation."

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