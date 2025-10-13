J&K Rajya Sabha polls: NC, BJP candidates file nominations 

The race for the Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir has officially begun. This will be the first time that the union territory will hold Rajya Sabha elections since its transition from a state in 2019. The polling is scheduled for October 24, 2025. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for three of the four vacant seats.

Candidate details BJP fields 3 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections The BJP has fielded Satpal Sharma, Rakesh Mahajan, and Ali Mohammad Mir from the three seats. Sharma, a former president of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit, will contest from Jammu. Mahajan will contest from Rajouri-Poonch, while Mir will represent Kashmir. "Hundreds of supporters have come here to support all the candidates...It shows how much love there is for the BJP and Prime Minister Modi," said Sharma.

NC's nominees NC expected to win all 3 seats Meanwhile, the National Conference (NC) has also announced its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. The party has fielded Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Shammi Oberoi, and Sajjad Ahmed Kitchloo. The NC is expected to win all three seats comfortably due to its strong support in the J&K Assembly. On the other hand, the Congress has decided not to contest, stating that the fourth seat offered to them by the NC is "unsafe."