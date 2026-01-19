LOADING...
Video: Murder-accused JD(U) MLA Anant Singh smokes inside Patna hospital
The footage was reportedly filmed at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences

Video: Murder-accused JD(U) MLA Anant Singh smokes inside Patna hospital

By Chanshimla Varah
Jan 19, 2026
04:35 pm
What's the story

A video of Janata Dal (United) MLA Anant Singh smoking inside a hospital has sparked controversy on social media. The footage was reportedly filmed at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna, where Singh is undergoing medical tests while being lodged in Beur jail. The incident has drawn widespread criticism, with opposition leaders accusing the government of double standards.

Political backlash

RJD spokesperson criticizes Singh's actions

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Priyanka Bharti shared the video on X, criticizing the Nitish Kumar-led government. "Anant Singh, blowing good governance up in smoke," she wrote. She added, "Nitish ji's pampered villain is making reels while smoking a cigarette in the hospital!" Another RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad also questioned why Bharatiya Janata Party and JD(U) were silent over this incident.

Watch the video here

Criminal past

Singh's controversial political career

Singh was arrested in 2025 before the Bihar assembly polls in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav. Despite his arrest, he contested and won from Mokama on a JD(U) ticket in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls. He defeated RJD's Veena Singh by 28,206 votes, according to Election Commission data. Mokama is known for being a stronghold of influential and controversial "strongmen" in Bihar politics.

