Karnataka: BJP leader issued notice under proposed Hate Speech Bill

A controversy broke out after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Karnataka , Vikas Puttur, was improperly served a notice under the proposed Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, which has not yet been enacted into law. The notice was issued by the Chikkamagaluru district police ahead of Puttur's scheduled speech at a Hindu Samajotsava procession in Tarikere town. The bill has been passed by the legislature, but has not been notified and approved by the governor.

Controversial notice Police warning and BJP's criticism The notice served to Puttur on January 22 asked him to ensure his speech didn't hurt any community sentiments or incite hatred. The police also warned that legal action would be taken if the program violated the provisions of the proposed bill. This move was slammed by the BJP, which accused the Congress-led government of misusing police machinery against opposition leaders.

Legal doubts BJP MLA questions legality of notice Rajajinagar BJP MLA Suresh Kumar questioned the legal validity of the notice on social media. He asked if the bill had become an Act and if it had received the Governor's signature. "Anticipatory bail was known," he wrote, adding that "anticipatory notice is actually a new practice of the home department before the Act is implemented."

Criticism voiced Opposition leader criticizes police action Opposition leader R Ashoka also slammed the police action, targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He asked if the CM, a self-proclaimed constitutional expert and lawyer, didn't know that a bill can't become law without the Governor's signature and official publication in the gazette. Ashoka alleged that warning opposition leaders with an unimplemented bill shows police stations have "become Congress party offices."

Acknowledgment Home Minister admits error in issuing notice Amid the controversy, Home Minister G Parameshwara admitted that the notice shouldn't have been issued under the proposed Hate Speech Bill as it hasn't become law yet. He said he would seek a report on the matter. "This bill has not yet been signed by the governor," he said, adding that notices can be issued under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.