Karnataka: BJP workers kill cockroaches to protest against CJP

In a bizarre demonstration, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Mandya, Karnataka , staged a protest against the viral Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The protest involved men symbolically killing cockroaches while shouting slogans against the internet-driven movement. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

Protest details Protesters hit the insects with slippers The video shows a group of men wearing BJP shawls in a public place with a box full of live cockroaches. The protesters then opened the box and sprayed insect repellent into it. Some were also seen hitting the cockroaches with slippers, making the protest an eye-catching spectacle against the fast-rising online phenomenon.

Movement's growth Explaining CJP The CJP started as a tongue-in-cheek digital campaign but soon became a viral hit, garnering 22 million followers in no time. Its funny posts, memes, and anti-establishment messages made it popular among young netizens. The movement has surpassed several mainstream political parties in social media following, including national parties such as the BJP and Congress.

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Online discussions Debate around CJP The CJP's rapid rise has sparked intense online debates, with supporters seeing it as a sign of growing public discontent with traditional politics. Critics, however, dismiss it as an internet fad with no real-world impact. Despite having no major organizational structure or electoral presence, the party's online popularity continues to grow, raising questions about whether it reflects genuine public sentiment or just social media algorithms' power.

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