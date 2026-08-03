Karnataka Cabinet expansion drama: 20 ministers take oath, 2 resign 

Patil claimed his name had been included in the list until Monday morning but was removed from the final list released by the party.

"I was promised a ministerial post even before the 2023 Assembly polls. Later, I was told it would happen after 2.5 years, but the promise was not kept," he said.

He added that he wasn't quitting for a position but because, as he put it, loyalty and honesty weren't valued in the Congress in Vijayapura district.