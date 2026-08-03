Karnataka Cabinet expansion drama: 20 ministers take oath, 2 resign
What's the story
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday expanded his Cabinet, inducting 20 new ministers. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru and was administered by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. With this expansion, the strength of the ministry has reached its sanctioned limit of 34, including the chief minister.
Ministerial list
List of new ministers
The new ministers include PM Narendraswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Rudrappa Lamani, KS Basavanthappa, B Nagendra, and T Raghumoorthy.
Others are BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Santosh Lad, and Madhu Bangarappa.
The list also includes Putturangashetty, SS Mallikarjun, Dr Ajay Singh, N Chaluvaraya Swamy, KM Shivalinge Gowda, HC Balakrishna, Gayathri Shanthegowda, Basavaraj Rayareddi, Vijayanand Kashappanavar, and Laxman Savadi.
Legislative appointments
Congress high command approves assembly Speaker, deputy speaker names
The Congress high command also approved GS Patil as the new Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and AS Ponnanna as the Deputy Speaker.
Saleem Ahmed was named Chairman of the Legislative Council, while Umashree was appointed Deputy Chairperson.
Meanwhile, Congress MLAs Yashavantarayagouda V Patil (Indi) and Belur Gopalakrishna (Sagar) resigned from the Karnataka Legislative assembly ahead of the swearing-in after being left out of the Cabinet.
Resignations
Two Congress MLAs resign after being left out
Patil claimed his name had been included in the list until Monday morning but was removed from the final list released by the party.
"I was promised a ministerial post even before the 2023 Assembly polls. Later, I was told it would happen after 2.5 years, but the promise was not kept," he said.
He added that he wasn't quitting for a position but because, as he put it, loyalty and honesty weren't valued in the Congress in Vijayapura district.
Patience urged
Shivakumar assures legislators, says will provide opportunities later
Gopalakrishna also expressed his displeasure with the party, saying, "Only children of ex-CMs get prominence in Congress."
Reacting to the disappointment among party legislators, Shivakumar urged them to remain patient.
"There are many MLAs. It is not possible to accommodate everyone. Earlier, I too missed out on a ministerial berth in Siddaramaiah's Cabinet. But didn't I become a minister later? Similarly, we will provide opportunities to everyone in the future," the chief minister said.