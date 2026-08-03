Karnataka cabinet expansion: 20 ministers to be sworn in today 

The cabinet expansion was initially expected on July 31 but was delayed due to deliberations in Delhi.

The final list was approved by Kharge and Gandhi before being shared with CM Shivakumar for Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot's approval.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new ministers will be held at 4:05pm on Monday.

Currently, Karnataka has 14 ministers, including the chief minister, against the maximum strength of 34, leaving 20 vacancies in the council of ministers.