Karnataka cabinet expansion: 20 ministers to be sworn in today
What's the story
The long-awaited expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, is finally happening on Monday. The Congress party has approved a list of 20 ministers, including current ministers Zameer Ahmed Khan and Santosh Lad. The list was finalized after discussions between Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi. The swearing-in ceremony for the new ministers will be held at 4:05pm on Monday.
Twitter Post
Full list
#UPDATE | All India Congress Committe issues a new list of 20 newly approved state Ministers, replacing Mankala Vaidya with SS Mallikarjun pic.twitter.com/gZNQsHXwcn— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026
Cabinet details
New ministers to take oath on Monday
The 20 new ministers include PM Narendraswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Rudrappa Lamani, KS Basavanthappa, B Nagendra, T Raghumoorthy, Rizwan Arshad, and Madhu Bangarappa.
Others are Putturangashetty, Dr Ajay Singh, and N Cheluvarayaswamy.
The list also has KM Shivalinge Gowda, HC Balakrishna, Gayathri Shanthegowda, Basavaraj Rayareddi, Vijayanand Kashappanavar, and Laxman Savadi.
GS Patil has been nominated as the new Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.
Delay explained
Swearing-in ceremony at 4:05pm
The cabinet expansion was initially expected on July 31 but was delayed due to deliberations in Delhi.
The final list was approved by Kharge and Gandhi before being shared with CM Shivakumar for Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot's approval.
The swearing-in ceremony for the new ministers will be held at 4:05pm on Monday.
Currently, Karnataka has 14 ministers, including the chief minister, against the maximum strength of 34, leaving 20 vacancies in the council of ministers.