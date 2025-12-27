'Bulldozer raj' in Karnataka? 400 Muslims left homeless after demolitions

The Karnataka government has come under fire for demolishing over 200 houses in Bengaluru , leaving hundreds of people, mostly from the Muslim community, homeless. The eviction drive was carried out by the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) on December 22 at Fakir Colony and Wasim Layout in Kogilu village. The operation involved four diggers and more than 150 police personnel.

Disputed claims Government defends demolitions, residents dispute claims The Karnataka government claimed the houses were illegally constructed on government land near a lake adjoining the Urdu Government School. However, residents alleged they were not given any prior notice and were evicted by police force, according to a report by India Today. Many of them have been sleeping on the streets and in makeshift shelters in harsh, cold conditions. Local media reports said some residents lived there for 25 years with valid Aadhaar cards and voter IDs.

Political backlash Kerala Chief Minister criticizes Karnataka's actions The incident has sparked protests from the affected residents and criticism from political leaders. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed what he called "anti-minority politics" of the Congress government in Karnataka. He said, "Sadly, the Sangh Parivar's anti-minority politics is now being executed under a Congress government in Karnataka." Minister for General Education and Labour, V Sivankutty, compared the government's actions to those during India's Emergency era.