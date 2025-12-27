'Bulldozer raj' in Karnataka? 400 Muslims left homeless after demolitions
What's the story
The Karnataka government has come under fire for demolishing over 200 houses in Bengaluru, leaving hundreds of people, mostly from the Muslim community, homeless. The eviction drive was carried out by the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) on December 22 at Fakir Colony and Wasim Layout in Kogilu village. The operation involved four diggers and more than 150 police personnel.
Disputed claims
Government defends demolitions, residents dispute claims
The Karnataka government claimed the houses were illegally constructed on government land near a lake adjoining the Urdu Government School. However, residents alleged they were not given any prior notice and were evicted by police force, according to a report by India Today. Many of them have been sleeping on the streets and in makeshift shelters in harsh, cold conditions. Local media reports said some residents lived there for 25 years with valid Aadhaar cards and voter IDs.
Political backlash
Kerala Chief Minister criticizes Karnataka's actions
The incident has sparked protests from the affected residents and criticism from political leaders. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed what he called "anti-minority politics" of the Congress government in Karnataka. He said, "Sadly, the Sangh Parivar's anti-minority politics is now being executed under a Congress government in Karnataka." Minister for General Education and Labour, V Sivankutty, compared the government's actions to those during India's Emergency era.
Committee formation
CPI(M) forms anti-demolition committee, Karnataka deputy CM responds
A delegation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also visited the eviction site and formed an anti-demolition committee to coordinate struggle. They said families were left without basic necessities, and their belongings were not allowed to be retrieved during the demolitions. Responding to criticism, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar defended the action as necessary for clearing an encroached waste dumpsite. He accused the land mafia of trying to convert cleared areas into slums.