Karnataka planning minister D Sudhakar, 66, dies after prolonged illness
What's the story
Karnataka's Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar passed away early on Sunday morning at the age of 66. He was undergoing treatment for a lung infection at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences in Electronic City, where he breathed his last, as per PTI. The hospital's Medical Director, Dr R Chinnadurai, confirmed his death in a medical bulletin.
Political career
Sudhakar was a senior Congress leader
Sudhakar was a senior Congress leader and represented the Hiriyur constituency in the Chitradurga district. He was first elected as an MLA in 2008 and had served multiple terms. As Planning and Statistics Minister, he played a key role in shaping Karnataka's economic policies. He had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection for the past two months and was declared dead at 3:15am on Sunday.