Karnataka planning minister D Sudhakar, 66, dies after prolonged illness

Political career

Sudhakar was a senior Congress leader

Sudhakar was a senior Congress leader and represented the Hiriyur constituency in the Chitradurga district. He was first elected as an MLA in 2008 and had served multiple terms. As Planning and Statistics Minister, he played a key role in shaping Karnataka's economic policies. He had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection for the past two months and was declared dead at 3:15am on Sunday.