Karti Chidambaram congratulates Vijay on 'spectacular electoral success'
What's the story
In a show of electoral sportsmanship on Monday, Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay for his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), achieving spectacular electoral success in its debut during the 2026 Assembly elections. Taking to the social media platform X, he posted, "Congratulations Vijay on a spectacular electoral success on debut. Bravo!"
Lead
TVK leading close to majority mark
The Congress leader's praise comes amid the TVK leading in 109 of the 234 seats, marking a significant challenge to the long-standing dominance of the Dravidian parties, including the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK. Vijay is also likely to get support from the smaller parties of both Dravidian alliances. AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar has also publicly indicated a coalition brewing.
Alliance talk
Congress publicly hints at alliance
Chodankar said, "The people of Tamil Nadu...voted for a change. Especially the youngsters and women have moved towards TVK, and that's why TVK is getting such large numbers. I have already submitted a report to our Congress President Kharge ji, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul ji, and General Secretary of the Organisation Venugopal ji."