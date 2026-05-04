Karti Chidambaram congratulates Vijay on 'spectacular electoral success'

Lead

TVK leading close to majority mark

The Congress leader's praise comes amid the TVK leading in 109 of the 234 seats, marking a significant challenge to the long-standing dominance of the Dravidian parties, including the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK. Vijay is also likely to get support from the smaller parties of both Dravidian alliances. AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar has also publicly indicated a coalition brewing.