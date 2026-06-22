'Useless fellows': Kharge scolds Congress workers shouting 'DK-DK'

Disciplinary warning

Kharge warns of disciplinary action

Kharge stressed the importance of discipline in the party and warned that he would take action against those who disrupted the event. He said, "Remember... discipline is always necessary for the party. Whoever is shouting here, there will be footage. I will take disciplinary action after reviewing the footage." The video also shows Shivakumar standing up from his seat and gesturing for the crowd to calm down.