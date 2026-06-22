'Useless fellows': Kharge scolds Congress workers shouting 'DK-DK'
What's the story
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday chastised party workers for disrupting the swearing-in ceremony of BK Hariprasad, the new president of the Karnataka unit. The disruption was caused by chants of "DK-DK," a slogan supporting Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Annoyed by this, Kharge called the workers "useless fellows" and reminded them that such events are meant to strengthen the party. "Will the entire country be affected if you shout here? This is not an individual's program," he said.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge loses his cool at party workers during the Sankalpa Samavesha programme after the workers raised “DK-DK” slogans— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026
“Will the entire country be affected if you shout here? This is not an individual’s programme, it… pic.twitter.com/jmO0rLMftK
Disciplinary warning
Kharge warns of disciplinary action
Kharge stressed the importance of discipline in the party and warned that he would take action against those who disrupted the event. He said, "Remember... discipline is always necessary for the party. Whoever is shouting here, there will be footage. I will take disciplinary action after reviewing the footage." The video also shows Shivakumar standing up from his seat and gesturing for the crowd to calm down.
Leadership change
Congress changes CM under pressure
The Congress party is trying to move past a tumultuous phase in Karnataka politics ahead of elections due in May 2028. The Congress party had to change its chief minister in June, replacing Siddaramaiah with Shivakumar under pressure from the latter's camp. The two leaders had been at odds since their party's unexpected victory in the 2023 elections. Initially, Siddaramaiah was chosen as CM while Shivakumar was made Deputy CM with a promise of rotational leadership after two-and-a-half years.
Leadership transition
Shivakumar takes over from Siddaramaiah
As the two-and-a-half-year mark of the Siddaramaiah government approached in November last year, pressure from the Shivakumar camp intensified. Eventually, the Congress high command decided to replace Siddaramaiah with Shivakumar as CM after multiple rounds of back-and-forth meetings. On May 28, Siddaramaiah resigned and a week later, Shivakumar was sworn in as CM.