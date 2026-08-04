Kejriwal's march to PM's residence over E20 petrol stopped
What's the story
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was stopped by the police on Tuesday from marching toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. He was leading a group of 100 people carrying lakhs of petitions against E20 petrol. "We are not terrorists, we want to meet PM Modi over the E20 fuel issue," Kejriwal told the police when they stopped him mid-way.
Petition details
What is the E20 petrol issue
Kejriwal had launched a petition campaign against ethanol-blended petrol, which over two lakh people signed.
He had also written to PM Modi last month seeking an appointment to discuss concerns over E20 petrol.
In his letter, he demanded the availability of both pure petrol and E20 fuel at stations and a price reduction for ethanol-blended petrol.
Townhall success
BJP MP calls it a 'meaningless campaign'
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also organized an "Ethanol Townhall," which Kejriwal said was a "huge success."
He alleged that India has "yielded" to Trump to buy ethanol from the United States and said the government's continued push for ethanol-blended petrol suggested there was a "hidden agenda."
"People are facing several problems in their vehicles despite all that the government is continuing with this, which means there is a hidden agenda," Kejriwal said.
Protest comparison
Delhi BJP president compares Kejriwal's march to Rahul Gandhi's protest
Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tarun Chugh called it a "meaningless campaign."
He criticized Kejriwal's behavior as being against India's farmers. "Ethanol means protection for farmers," the BJP MP said.
Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra compared Kejriwal's planned march with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent protest at PM Modi's residence over education reforms.
Malhotra alleged that creating disorder and then playing the victim card was a long-standing political style of Kejriwal.