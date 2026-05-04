The UDF is leading in the majority of seats

Kerala Assembly election results: UDF leading in majority seats

By Snehil Singh 11:52 am May 04, 202611:52 am

What's the story

The Congress-led UDF is now leading in 83 seats, above the majority mark of 71. The CPI(M)-led LDF is leading in 42 seats, while the NDA is leading in two seats at the moment. The Assembly has a total of 140 seats. The 2026 assembly elections were projected as a direct battle between the ruling LDF and the UDF.