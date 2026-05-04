Kerala Assembly election results: UDF leading in majority seats
By Snehil Singh
May 04, 2026 11:52 am
What's the story
The Congress-led UDF is now leading in 83 seats, above the majority mark of 71. The CPI(M)-led LDF is leading in 42 seats, while the NDA is leading in two seats at the moment. The Assembly has a total of 140 seats. The 2026 assembly elections were projected as a direct battle between the ruling LDF and the UDF.
CM trails
Kerala CM Vijayan trails Congress rival in Dharmadam
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is currently trailing in the Dharmadam assembly constituency, after the fifth round of counting. He trailed in the earlier rounds as well, with Congress leader VP Abdul Rasheed leading. Meanwhile, CPI(M)'s KK Shailaja, the former health minister, is leading in the Peravoor seat. However, 12 of Vijayan's Cabinet colleagues are also trailing in early trends.