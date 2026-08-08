Rijiju-Rahul Gandhi exchange war of words over Women's Reservation Bill

"Mr. Rijiju, who would know better than you, as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs—that the Women's Reservation Bill 2023 has already been passed unanimously, with the full support of the Congress," he responded to Rijuju's post on X,

Gandhi also questioned the delay in implementing the law three years after its passage.

"The question is, why has it still not been implemented even after three years, and why do you now want to unnecessarily link it to delimitation?" he said.