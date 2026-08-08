Rijiju-Rahul Gandhi exchange war of words over Women's Reservation Bill
What's the story
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on women's empowerment. In a video posted on Instagram, Gandhi spoke about the need to bring women "back into the conversation and allow them to do what they want to do." Rijiju called Gandhi's message a "positive message" but questioned whether it represented a "change of heart." "This seems to be a positive message...There's a visible change of heart in Shri Rahul Gandhi...about the Women," Rijiju said.
Bill support
Rijiju urges Congress to support Women's Reservation Bill unconditionally
Rijiju also urged the Congress party to support the Women's Reservation Bill unconditionally.
"Now, I hope the Congress Party will support the Women's Reservation Bill unconditionally," he added.
Gandhi hit back at Rijiju's remarks shortly, reminding him that the legislation had already been passed unanimously with full support from his party.
Implementation delay
Gandhi questions delay in implementing the law
"Mr. Rijiju, who would know better than you, as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs—that the Women's Reservation Bill 2023 has already been passed unanimously, with the full support of the Congress," he responded to Rijuju's post on X,
Gandhi also questioned the delay in implementing the law three years after its passage.
"The question is, why has it still not been implemented even after three years, and why do you now want to unnecessarily link it to delimitation?" he said.
Empowerment focus
'India is incomplete without women's expression'
In an Instagram post on Friday, Gandhi emphasized the need for women's empowerment in India.
He said no country can be successful if women aren't allowed to express themselves.
"I think a lot of my politics and a lot of what politics should be in this country is in making people understand that our country is stunted, incomplete without the expression of our women," he added.
Patriarchy critique
Empowerment shouldn't just be about success in business or politics
Gandhi also said that women's empowerment shouldn't just be about success in business or politics but should also include freedom from patriarchy.
He said a "certain amount of freedom from this patriarchy, from the rigid control that India's men impose on their women, is required if India has to really develop."
"That is them putting a point of view that many others don't agree with, that is them questioning their parents, their husbands, their brothers, sisters, whatever," he added.