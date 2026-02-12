LOADING...
Gandhi's gesture was not reciprocated by the ministers

'Let's do it together': Rahul approaches BJP leaders briefing reporters 

By Chanshimla Varah
Feb 12, 2026
11:38 am
What's the story

In an incident perceived as cheeky by some and inappropriate by others in the Parliament complex, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi approached Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Ashwini Vaishnaw who were addressing reporters. With a smile and hands in his cargo pants, he said, "Come, let's do it together," and tried to grab Joshi's arm. The ministers quickly left the press briefing without engaging further.

Allegations

Gandhi accuses Modi of compromising India's interests in US trade

The incident comes amid ongoing controversies over Gandhi's allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accused the government of compromising India's interests in a trade deal with the United States. During a Lok Sabha discussion on the Union Budget on Wednesday, he claimed PM Modi is in a "chokehold" and alleged that someone has a grip on him. "Why has he...sold India? Because they (the US) are choking him. They have a grip on his neck," said Gandhi.

Dismissal

BJP dismisses Gandhi's allegations as baseless

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed Gandhi's allegations as baseless. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said no one could dare to sell the nation and called PM Modi the most powerful leader India has ever seen. Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also dismissed Gandhi's claims. "What Rahul Gandhi does has a lot of entertainment value. On one hand, you have leaders who dedicate their lives to transforming the country...and then you have elements of buffoonery," he said.

