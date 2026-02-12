'Let's do it together': Rahul approaches BJP leaders briefing reporters 

BJP ministers Prahlad Joshi and Ashwini Vaishnaw were saying in front of the media: "Rahul Gandhi should Authenticate before making allegations" Rahul Gandhi arrived and said "Let's talk together" Both the Ministers left pic.twitter.com/4dxBezNoeN

Allegations

Gandhi accuses Modi of compromising India's interests in US trade

The incident comes amid ongoing controversies over Gandhi's allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accused the government of compromising India's interests in a trade deal with the United States. During a Lok Sabha discussion on the Union Budget on Wednesday, he claimed PM Modi is in a "chokehold" and alleged that someone has a grip on him. "Why has he...sold India? Because they (the US) are choking him. They have a grip on his neck," said Gandhi.