BJP emerges single-largest party in Maharashtra local body polls

The ruling Mahayuti alliance has won a decisive victory in the Maharashtra local body polls, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the single largest party. The results for 288 Maharashtra Nagar Parishad and panchayat seats were declared on Sunday, with the BJP winning 129 seats. The Opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) conceded defeat, blaming the Election Commission for "facilitating" Mahayuti's victory.

Political fallout Congress warns BJP allies, blames Election Commission State Congress chief Harsh Vardhan Sapkal warned BJP allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar of possible expulsion. He said, "The BJP's success is a wake-up call for Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar... The BJP will 100% expel these two allies." Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Mahayuti's victory was due to the "tampering" of electronic voting machines.

Election strategy BJP attributes victory to development agenda BJP President Ravindra Chavan claimed the party received a decisive mandate, rejecting the Opposition's "fake narrative." He said Mahayuti won over 250 councils, and BJP candidates were elected as council chiefs in 134 out of 236 councils, as well as securing over 3,000 councillor seats. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called the BJP's success a "victory of the (party) workers," thanking voters for their support.

Alliance victory Mahayuti alliance's success attributed to development agenda Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP set a record with 48% of councilors winning on its symbol. He credited the Mahayuti alliance's success to the BJP organization and the government's development agenda. The elections were held in two phases on December 2 and December 20, with vote counting starting at 10:00am on Sunday.