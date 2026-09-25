Bengal: TMC leader Ajit Maity arrested for extortion

Maity was arrested from his Kharagpur residence and taken to Debra police station. He is currently the vice-president of Midnapore Zilla Parishad.

In the 2021 assembly elections, he won from the Pingla constituency but lost to a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in 2026.

Before his arrest, Maity said, "This arrest is for political reasons. I have faith in the police and administration."