LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / 'Results will flip later': Mamata Banerjee as BJP sweeps Bengal
'Results will flip later': Mamata Banerjee as BJP sweeps Bengal
TMC is trailing in West Bengal Assembly polls

'Results will flip later': Mamata Banerjee as BJP sweeps Bengal

By Chanshimla Varah
May 04, 2026
01:42 pm
What's the story

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is executing a "plan" as trends indicate that the BJP is coming to power in Bengal for the first time since 2011. In a video statement, she said that she had predicted the BJP would display their results first as part of this scheme. The BJP is currently leading in 190 seats, while her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), trails with 99 seats.

Twitter Post

Watch video here

Allegations made

Request to TMC workers

In the video, Banerjee said the results will flip in the evening. "I request all counting agents and candidates not to leave the counting area. This is BJP's plan," she alleged, adding that counting has been stopped at around 100 locations after two or three rounds. "Wait and watch. We'll fight like tigers," she said.

Advertisement

Election integrity

Machines malfunction in Kolaghat

Banerjee also claimed that seven machines in Kolaghat malfunctioned and there was no match in the tally. She accused the BJP of trying to create chaos at counting centers and vandalizing TMC offices. "This is a complete manipulation. They are trying to create chaos at counting centers, targeting Trinamool Congress, vandalizing offices, forcibly taking control, issuing threats in the name of SIR, and even attempting to tamper with votes."

Advertisement

Victory assurance

Results will turn in our favor after sunset, says Banerjee

Despite these hindrances, she said there are around 100 more seats where they are leading but aren't being declared. "The government is selectively feeding news," she alleged, urging all counting agents and party workers not to lose heart. Banerjee assured her party workers that the results would turn in their favor after sunset. She said counting goes up to 14-18 rounds and they will win then.

Advertisement