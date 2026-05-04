'Results will flip later': Mamata Banerjee as BJP sweeps Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is executing a "plan" as trends indicate that the BJP is coming to power in Bengal for the first time since 2011. In a video statement, she said that she had predicted the BJP would display their results first as part of this scheme. The BJP is currently leading in 190 seats, while her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) , trails with 99 seats.

Twitter Post Watch video here জরুরি বার্তা pic.twitter.com/Uc82oihwEL — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 4, 2026

Allegations made Request to TMC workers In the video, Banerjee said the results will flip in the evening. "I request all counting agents and candidates not to leave the counting area. This is BJP's plan," she alleged, adding that counting has been stopped at around 100 locations after two or three rounds. "Wait and watch. We'll fight like tigers," she said.

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Election integrity Machines malfunction in Kolaghat Banerjee also claimed that seven machines in Kolaghat malfunctioned and there was no match in the tally. She accused the BJP of trying to create chaos at counting centers and vandalizing TMC offices. "This is a complete manipulation. They are trying to create chaos at counting centers, targeting Trinamool Congress, vandalizing offices, forcibly taking control, issuing threats in the name of SIR, and even attempting to tamper with votes."

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