'Results will flip later': Mamata Banerjee as BJP sweeps Bengal
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is executing a "plan" as trends indicate that the BJP is coming to power in Bengal for the first time since 2011. In a video statement, she said that she had predicted the BJP would display their results first as part of this scheme. The BJP is currently leading in 190 seats, while her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), trails with 99 seats.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
জরুরি বার্তা pic.twitter.com/Uc82oihwEL— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 4, 2026
Allegations made
Request to TMC workers
In the video, Banerjee said the results will flip in the evening. "I request all counting agents and candidates not to leave the counting area. This is BJP's plan," she alleged, adding that counting has been stopped at around 100 locations after two or three rounds. "Wait and watch. We'll fight like tigers," she said.
Election integrity
Machines malfunction in Kolaghat
Banerjee also claimed that seven machines in Kolaghat malfunctioned and there was no match in the tally. She accused the BJP of trying to create chaos at counting centers and vandalizing TMC offices. "This is a complete manipulation. They are trying to create chaos at counting centers, targeting Trinamool Congress, vandalizing offices, forcibly taking control, issuing threats in the name of SIR, and even attempting to tamper with votes."
Victory assurance
Results will turn in our favor after sunset, says Banerjee
Despite these hindrances, she said there are around 100 more seats where they are leading but aren't being declared. "The government is selectively feeding news," she alleged, urging all counting agents and party workers not to lose heart. Banerjee assured her party workers that the results would turn in their favor after sunset. She said counting goes up to 14-18 rounds and they will win then.