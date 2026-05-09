Mamata updates X bio after rival Adhikari takes oath

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has updated her social media bio on X (formerly Twitter) to reflect her previous terms as the state's chief minister. The change comes after Suvendu Adhikari , a former aide-turned-rival of Banerjee, was sworn in as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) first chief minister in West Bengal. Adhikari's swearing-in ceremony took place on Saturday, marking a major political shift in the state.

Bio change Banerjee's updated bio Banerjee's updated bio now reads: "Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress. Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th, and 17th Vidhan Sabha)." This is a departure from her previous description, which referred to her as the "Honorable Chief Minister, West Bengal." The change in her bio comes after the BJP won a decisive victory in the recent assembly elections, ending Banerjee's uninterrupted 15-year rule.

Resignation stance Allegations of irregularities in vote counting Despite the BJP's victory, Banerjee had initially refused to resign as she alleged that the election verdict was "not a people's mandate but a conspiracy." She claimed large-scale irregularities in vote counting and accused the BJP of nearly 100 seats being "looted." However, she later acknowledged that constitutional procedures needed to be completed before any transition of power.

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