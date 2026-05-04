Mamata leads Suvendu Adhikari from Bhabanipur after briefly trailing 

Election update

BJP ahead in overall seat tally

While Banerjee is leading in Bhabanipur, the BJP is ahead in the overall seat tally. The party has crossed the majority mark in the 234-seat assembly and is on track to win West Bengal for the first time. The latest trends show BJP leading in 158 seats, while Trinamool Congress (TMC) trails with 119 seats. The Congress, which failed to win a single seat in 2021, is leading in four seats.