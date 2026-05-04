Mamata leads Suvendu Adhikari from Bhabanipur after briefly trailing
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading in the Bhabanipur constituency as vote counting is underway for the 2026 Bengal Assembly election. Banerjee is pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari, who was leading from the seat for a brief period. Congress's Pradip Prasad is also contesting from Bhabanipur.
Election update
BJP ahead in overall seat tally
While Banerjee is leading in Bhabanipur, the BJP is ahead in the overall seat tally. The party has crossed the majority mark in the 234-seat assembly and is on track to win West Bengal for the first time. The latest trends show BJP leading in 158 seats, while Trinamool Congress (TMC) trails with 119 seats. The Congress, which failed to win a single seat in 2021, is leading in four seats.
Constituency history
About Bhabanipur seat
The Bhabanipur seat, which is located in the larger Kolkata district, has been a TMC bastion since 2011. Subrata Bakshi won it for the TMC in 2011 and Banerjee replaced him later that year through a by-poll to become an MLA and retain her chief ministership. In the 2021 elections, however, she lost to Adhikari from Nandigram by under 2,000 votes.
Twitter Post
Adhikari on early trends
#WATCH | Kolkata: On the early trends, West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari, says, "This time there's a Hindu consolidation, and the way Muslims vote for TMC, they have not done that this time. Some votes have gone to the pro-Muslim… pic.twitter.com/i9DA3Lpq8B— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026