LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / Mamata leads Suvendu Adhikari from Bhabanipur after briefly trailing 
Mamata leads Suvendu Adhikari from Bhabanipur after briefly trailing 
Counting of votes is currently underway

Mamata leads Suvendu Adhikari from Bhabanipur after briefly trailing 

By Chanshimla Varah
May 04, 2026
10:06 am
What's the story

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading in the Bhabanipur constituency as vote counting is underway for the 2026 Bengal Assembly election. Banerjee is pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari, who was leading from the seat for a brief period. Congress's Pradip Prasad is also contesting from Bhabanipur.

Election update

BJP ahead in overall seat tally

While Banerjee is leading in Bhabanipur, the BJP is ahead in the overall seat tally. The party has crossed the majority mark in the 234-seat assembly and is on track to win West Bengal for the first time. The latest trends show BJP leading in 158 seats, while Trinamool Congress (TMC) trails with 119 seats. The Congress, which failed to win a single seat in 2021, is leading in four seats.

Constituency history

About Bhabanipur seat

The Bhabanipur seat, which is located in the larger Kolkata district, has been a TMC bastion since 2011. Subrata Bakshi won it for the TMC in 2011 and Banerjee replaced him later that year through a by-poll to become an MLA and retain her chief ministership. In the 2021 elections, however, she lost to Adhikari from Nandigram by under 2,000 votes.

Advertisement

Twitter Post

Adhikari on early trends 

Advertisement