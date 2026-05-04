Mamata Banerjee loses to Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur

In a shocking turn of events, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost the Bhabanipur seat to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari . Adhikari won by a margin of 15,114 votes. The defeat marks the second time Banerjee has been defeated by the BJP leader. She lost to him in Nandigram by less than 2,000 votes in 2021 before returning to Bhabanipur in a by-election.

Votes Banerjee started with a slim lead of 1,996 votes Banerjee had started with a slim lead of 1,996 votes in the first round of counting. However, Adhikari took a slight lead in the second round before Banerjee regained momentum in the third. By the seventh round, she was leading by over 17,000 votes but slowly lost ground to Adhikari as later rounds favored him.

Claims 'Election Commission biased toward BJP' After the results were declared, Banerjee alleged there were widespread irregularities in the election process. She claimed that over 100 seats were "looted" and accused the Election Commission of being biased toward the BJP. "It is an immoral victory," she said, adding that CCTV cameras at counting centers were switched off and party agents weren't allowed inside. "Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with...PM & Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back."

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