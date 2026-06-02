Mamata Banerjee defies police, says Kolkata sit-in will go ahead

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has announced her party's decision to go ahead with a planned sit-in in Kolkata on Tuesday despite the police denying permission for the protest. "If we are not allowed to hold a dharna there, I will sit wherever I am stopped. I am ready to be arrested," she said. The party has planned a protest against the alleged attacks on party leaders, the Railways' hawker eviction drive, and NEET paper leak, among others.

Protest reasons TMC's protest against hawker evictions, NEET irregularities Banerjee has said democratic protests were being obstructed. She alleged that 12 TMC workers have been killed since the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2026 and thousands arrested or forced to flee their homes. She said if they are not allowed to protest in Kolkata, they will protest in Delhi. Banerjee said that because of the new BJP government's moves, the common people and small traders were living in fear, while hawkers were being evicted without a proper rehabilitation plan.

Accusations Banerjee accuses BJP of using money, power for defections Banerjee also accused the BJP of using "money and power" to engineer defections. This comes after TMC expelled two MLAs for "anti-party activities." However, she claimed that the departure of leaders would help rebuild the organization, making it stronger. Cracks in the party became only more profound after Banerjee canceled a planned meeting after only 20 of 80 legislators showed up. The party later said the meeting was canceled as leaders were handling police action against workers and organizing protests.

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